Fire destroys mobile home in Salem, NH

Tuesday Feb 7

A mobile home in Salem, N.H. was destroyed by a fire Tuesday night, but an individual and their dog escaped safely, Fire Chief Paul Parisi said. Firefighters responded to 17 Princess Drive shortly before 9 p.m. and found the mobile home "well involved," in the fire, Parisi said.

