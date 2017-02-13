The beat goes on for EBTC: More annua...

The beat goes on for EBTC: More annual, quarterly profits

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Enterprise Bank reported a 16-percent rise in income last calendar year, and also tallied growth in assets, loans and deposits. Enterprise also posted its 109th straight profitable quarter -- that's more than 27 years -- and had net income for the year hit close to $19 million.

