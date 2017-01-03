Mass. town's police to carry Narcan

Mass. town's police to carry Narcan

LAWRENCE, Mass. - City police next month will begin carrying a drug that reverses overdoses of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids under a state Department of Public Health program that is distributing $700,000 in all to communities that are suffering the worst from the surging use of opioids.

