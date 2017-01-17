Ejl Wireless Research adds Ericsson F...

Ejl Wireless Research adds Ericsson FDD/TDD Lte Digital Baseband Unit

The LTE+GSM multimode DUS 31 02 eNodeB solution from Ericsson allows mobile operators combine two digital units into a single compact multi-mode system SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- EJL Wireless Research is announcing a new report within its proprietary DNA-I series, an Ericsson FDD/TDD LTE+GSM DUS 31 02 multi-mode eNodeB. "This is our second opportunity to look into the DUS 31 multi-mode digital baseband unit for Ericsson's RBS6000 platform.

