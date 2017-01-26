Coffee kindness

Coffee kindness

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: UnionLeader.com

A federal appeals court has tossed out a challenge to New Hampshire's as-yet-unenforced buffer zone law, but the decision does not make the law constitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12) Jan 7 Edward 603 16
News Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11) Dec '16 in country club 5
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec '16 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
News Two arrested for smoking pot in car (Nov '10) Dec '16 shot to death 5
News No bail for N.H. man accused in Lowell stabbing Nov '16 Salem resident 1
What Happened to 2yr old Serenity Madigan Nov '16 REDRUM REDRUM REDRUM 4
News Trump, Clinton in all-out battle for New Hampshire Nov '16 TRUMP YES 3
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Salem, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC