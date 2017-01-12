Chuck Morse is in charge as N.H. governor, but only for 2 days
Republican Senate President Chuck Morse is in charge between former governor Maggie Hassan's swearing in as a U.S. Senator and Gov.-elect Chris Sununu's inauguration. He's approaching the short stint with a bit of sharp humor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Jan 7
|Edward 603
|16
|Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11)
|Dec 18
|in country club
|5
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|Two arrested for smoking pot in car (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|shot to death
|5
|No bail for N.H. man accused in Lowell stabbing
|Nov '16
|Salem resident
|1
|What Happened to 2yr old Serenity Madigan
|Nov '16
|REDRUM REDRUM REDRUM
|4
|Trump, Clinton in all-out battle for New Hampshire
|Nov '16
|TRUMP YES
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC