New Hampshire man charged in Methuen bank robbery

Thursday Dec 29

After Methuen police sought the public's help in identifying the suspect in a Wednesday bank robbery, the suspect turned himself in to Salem, N.H. police Thursday morning, police said. Martin Hansen, 55, of Raymond, N.H. was charged with unarmed robbery and larceny over $250, police said in a statement.

