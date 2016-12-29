New Hampshire man charged in Methuen bank robbery
After Methuen police sought the public's help in identifying the suspect in a Wednesday bank robbery, the suspect turned himself in to Salem, N.H. police Thursday morning, police said. Martin Hansen, 55, of Raymond, N.H. was charged with unarmed robbery and larceny over $250, police said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11)
|Dec 18
|in country club
|5
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|Two arrested for smoking pot in car (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|shot to death
|5
|No bail for N.H. man accused in Lowell stabbing
|Nov '16
|Salem resident
|1
|What Happened to 2yr old Serenity Madigan
|Nov '16
|REDRUM REDRUM REDRUM
|4
|Trump, Clinton in all-out battle for New Hampshire
|Nov '16
|TRUMP YES
|3
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC