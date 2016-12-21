Man denies charges in truck crash that killed friend
A Brighton man has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he drove drunk in a crash that killed his friend and severely injured another man. Craig Lawlor was arraigned Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court on charges that include operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide.
