Lowell Grinch no match for a friend's special gift
After her favorite Mickey Mouse Christmas decoration was stolen from her front lawn by a Grinch, Krystal Winchester walked into work on Friday to find Santa Claus had arrived early. On her chair at her desk at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford was a box containing the impossible-to-find inflatable Mickey Mouse holding a Christmas wreath.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asbestos training-school operator to serve time... (Sep '11)
|Dec 18
|in country club
|5
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|Two arrested for smoking pot in car (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|shot to death
|5
|No bail for N.H. man accused in Lowell stabbing
|Nov '16
|Salem resident
|1
|What Happened to 2yr old Serenity Madigan
|Nov '16
|REDRUM REDRUM REDRUM
|4
|Trump, Clinton in all-out battle for New Hampshire
|Nov '16
|TRUMP YES
|3
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC