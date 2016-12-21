Ford recalls 680,000 cars; seat belts may not hold in crash
This Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011, file photo shows a Ford sign at the Salem Ford dealership in Salem, N.H. Ford announced Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, that the company is recalling more than 680,000 midsize sedans mainly in North America because the front seat belts may not hold people in a crash. The recall covers certain 2013 to 2016 Ford Fusion, 2013 to 2015 Lincoln MKZ and 2015 and 2016 Ford Mondeo cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
