Ford recalls 680,000 cars; seat belts may not hold in crash

Ford is recalling more than 680,000 midsize sedans mainly in North America because the front seat belts may not hold people in a crash. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011, file photo shows a Ford sign at the Salem Ford dealership in Salem, N.H. Ford announced Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, that the company is recalling more than 680,000 midsize sedans mainly in North America because the front seat belts may not hold people in a crash.

