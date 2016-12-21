DA: Mom charged after overdosing while shopping with toddler
Authorities say a New Hampshire mother who allegedly overdosed and collapsed to the floor while shopping with her 2-year-old daughter in a Massachusetts dollar store faces a charge of child endangerment. The Essex County District Attorney's office says Mandy McGowan, of Salem, New Hampshire, was arraigned on the charge on Monday.
