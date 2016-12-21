Bedford High School band to march in parades
The Bedford High School marching band and color guard will participate in two New Hampshire parades this holiday season - Salem's holiday parade and Hampton's Christmas parade. The Salem parade will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. It will start at the intersection of Main and Policy streets, continue down Main Street and turn right onto Geremonty Drive, ending at Salem High School.
