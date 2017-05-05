Midwest flooding: Up to 10 dead, with...

Midwest flooding: Up to 10 dead, with $1 billion estimated in damages

Friday May 5

Flooding in the central United States has claimed as many as ten lives so far and will most likely cost in excess of $1 billion. A 69-year-old man in Salem, Missouri, was found dead after he was swept up by floodwaters as he attempted to cross a flooded road, according to a report by the Associated Press .

