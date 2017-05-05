Midwest flooding: Up to 10 dead, with $1 billion estimated in damages
Flooding in the central United States has claimed as many as ten lives so far and will most likely cost in excess of $1 billion. A 69-year-old man in Salem, Missouri, was found dead after he was swept up by floodwaters as he attempted to cross a flooded road, according to a report by the Associated Press .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indians buy the Crossroads Inn.
|6 hr
|Mr_Reality
|31
|Creativity, without the insults...
|11 hr
|what's up today?
|10
|Maryanne MFA
|13 hr
|Anonymous snob
|13
|Rodney and Doug Dillard
|15 hr
|Gram Parson fan f...
|8
|Out of towners
|15 hr
|not
|7
|The Edwards
|19 hr
|lol
|18
|Beautifing Salem
|19 hr
|donna
|19
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC