Jack Of All Trades'
Ed Hoene has been a volunteer firefighter in Kennedy for 45 years, serving either as fire chief or assistant chief during almost half that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salamanca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great head from Chrissy at the Clinton last night
|2 hr
|Holy
|6
|Pyramid
|4 hr
|Holy
|9
|Two girls a baby and a old dude get arrested
|7 hr
|parent
|5
|Called it
|13 hr
|Melissa
|2
|Rogue Seneca Nation
|Thu
|Why you still here
|32
|Sanders
|Thu
|Ed m
|11
|Florida Gators
|Wed
|Salamanca proud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salamanca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC