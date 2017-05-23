Area Police

BUFFALOa S- Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that 49-year-old Wayne Kozak of Eden has been arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder for the death of his mother. At 4 p.m. on April 20, Eden Police responded to 8925 E. Eden Road, where they found the defendant's mother, 79-year-old Mary Kozak, fatally shot.

