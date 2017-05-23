Area Police

Area Police

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Observer

BUFFALOa S- Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that 49-year-old Wayne Kozak of Eden has been arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder for the death of his mother. At 4 p.m. on April 20, Eden Police responded to 8925 E. Eden Road, where they found the defendant's mother, 79-year-old Mary Kozak, fatally shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salamanca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug bust 28 min Native ... 6
Hemlock drama (Sep '16) 2 hr Have Some 15
Did Andrew Stakelum ever grow taller than 5' ? 3 hr Ed m 2
What is a white family moved to J'Town? (Dec '10) 4 hr Native ... 74
Opposite Side of living 5 hr Native ... 8
Glorifying retarded kids on facebook 21 hr UrineIdiot 2
Get over it 23 hr pfft 2
Who OD'd and died this time? Tue Ed m 32
See all Salamanca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salamanca Forum Now

Salamanca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salamanca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Salamanca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC