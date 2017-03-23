Seneca Nation to stop casino payments...

Seneca Nation to stop casino payments to New York state

14 hrs ago Read more: The Navajo Times

Seneca President Todd Gates says Thursday that the western New York tribe is willing to pay the three cities where its casinos are located in exchange for services, but that the Senecas' financial obligation to the state as outlined in a 2002 compact has ended.

