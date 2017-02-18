William C. Sherman
WILLIAM C. SHERMAN, 85, POTSDAM, NY, Founding member of the O.F.C.C., “Wild Bill Sherman” left this world peacefully, in his sleep, on February 11th. Born on November 25th, 1931 to the late Clark and Ruth Sherman in Salamanca, NY, Bill was predeceased by his brother David, grandson Zach Sherman and one great-grandson, Richard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Salamanca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Redeye free
|5 hr
|The Legal System Guy
|6
|Transgenders are hideous creatures
|8 hr
|Father
|20
|SNI Hypoocrites
|22 hr
|farthdic
|10
|Defininition of Name Salamanca
|22 hr
|farthdic
|11
|Enrolled Seneca vs. Native vs. White (Jan '11)
|Thu
|Native ...
|41
|This goddam wind
|Mar 9
|Native ...
|4
|robby lockwood forum deleted
|Mar 9
|Jacko
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salamanca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC