Salamanca Library To Host Free Emergency Preparedness Training Saturday

New York National Guard troops, in conjunction with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, will be presenting a free disaster preparedness class at the Salamanca Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 21. The two-hour program begins at 12:30 p.m. at the library, which is located at 155 Wildwood Ave in Salamanca.

