Salamanca Library To Host Free Emergency Preparedness Training Saturday

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

New York National Guard troops, in conjunction with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, will be presenting a free disaster preparedness class at the Salamanca Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 21. The two-hour program begins at 12:30 p.m. at the library, which is located at 155 Wildwood Ave in Salamanca.

