Jones - Steffan

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Rev. Alan and Lynnette Jones of Bath, N.Y., announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda, to Eric Steffan, the son of Edward and Barbara Steffan of Hamburg, N.Y. Miss Jones is also the granddaughter of Helen Larson of Sinclairville, N.Y., and the late Alvin Larson and Betsy Jones of Salamanca, N.Y., and the late Leroy Jones.

