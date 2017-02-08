Jones - Steffan

Rev. Alan and Lynnette Jones of Bath, N.Y., announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda, to Eric Steffan, the son of Edward and Barbara Steffan of Hamburg, N.Y. Miss Jones is also the granddaughter of Helen Larson of Sinclairville, N.Y., and the late Alvin Larson and Betsy Jones of Salamanca, N.Y., and the late Leroy Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.