Jones - Steffan
Rev. Alan and Lynnette Jones of Bath, N.Y., announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda, to Eric Steffan, the son of Edward and Barbara Steffan of Hamburg, N.Y. Miss Jones is also the granddaughter of Helen Larson of Sinclairville, N.Y., and the late Alvin Larson and Betsy Jones of Salamanca, N.Y., and the late Leroy Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Add your comments below
Salamanca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best things that used to be in Salamanca (Nov '12)
|16 hr
|Mendelson
|361
|Kaitlin Connell is a lezbo now
|Tue
|HornyLesbian
|10
|Is this still current
|Tue
|Nommie
|1
|Salamanca Capital Project
|Tue
|Thnxs
|2
|Holy cross parking lot
|Tue
|former haha
|6
|Opposite sex day CANCELLED at shs
|Tue
|SAD
|1
|Trump might abolish the Seneca reservation
|Tue
|a former SPD officer
|13
Find what you want!
Search Salamanca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC