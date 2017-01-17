Flood Watch: Check Creek & Stream Lev...

Flood Watch: Check Creek & Stream Levels Here

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The National Weather Service says flooding is possible today into Saturday, particularly along the Allegany River, Cattaraugus Creek and Buffalo Creek, and they have issued a range or watches and warnings READ THE for Allegany River at Salamanca and Olean READ THE FLOOD WATCH FOR ERIE AND WYOMING COUNTIES READ THE FLOOD WATCH FOR ALLEGANY, CATTARAUGUS & CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES CHECK CREEK AND STREAM LEVELS "A week ago we were dealing with Lake Effect Snow and now we are dealing temperatures in the 40s and 50s and talking about flooding," says Meteorologist Dave Thomas at the National Weather Service . HEAR MORE HERE A moisture rich area of low pressure will bring a period of rain today.

