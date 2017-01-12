Seneca Resorts & Casinos Celebrates O...

Seneca Resorts & Casinos Celebrates Over $1,Ooo,Ooo Jackpots this Holiday Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Turtle Island News

NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK & SALAMANCA, NEW YORK: Christmas wishes abound for 3 lucky jackpot winners this holiday season at both Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino ! Jackpot total amongst the three winners is ! While just passing through the area, Roberta E. from Waimanalo, HI won $233,089 on Wheel of Fortune wide area progressive at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and just three days later Maureen H. of Buffalo, New York hit it big with $344,882.08 on Superman at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salamanca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haters 29 min oyo 18
Why do the Bills suck so bad? 4 hr yellow shorts wi... 12
Champion rent to own 7 hr Employee 4
Mountain Sat Feliz 3
21 for cigarettes Sat ALi 10
Trying to locate A resident in Salamanca (Aug '06) Fri Goon 4
Mayor, does he keep his word? Fri SYL 6
See all Salamanca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salamanca Forum Now

Salamanca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salamanca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Salamanca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,465 • Total comments across all topics: 277,945,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC