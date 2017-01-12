Seneca Resorts & Casinos Celebrates Over $1,Ooo,Ooo Jackpots this Holiday Weekend
NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK & SALAMANCA, NEW YORK: Christmas wishes abound for 3 lucky jackpot winners this holiday season at both Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino ! Jackpot total amongst the three winners is ! While just passing through the area, Roberta E. from Waimanalo, HI won $233,089 on Wheel of Fortune wide area progressive at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and just three days later Maureen H. of Buffalo, New York hit it big with $344,882.08 on Superman at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino .
