Parents Outraged Over Alleged Hatchim...

Parents Outraged Over Alleged Hatchimal Toy Fails

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Brittany Baker, of Salamanca, New York, purchased a Hatchimal -- an egg-shaped toy that is meant to "hatch" a high-tech stuffed animal -- for her 4-year-old daughter for Christmas . She claims the Hatchimal will not hatch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salamanca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sassy's 8 hr Gummybear1 16
sni 8 hr Gummybear1 3
Sander's Parkview Smells Wed Gummybear1 27
Natives murals on SHS walls Wed Gummybear1 25
Seneca Party cheaters!!!!! Wed Gummybear1 21
Shuhari Dojo Wed supadupa 3
Unsportsmanlike attitude Salamanca wresting Wed Umnm 16
See all Salamanca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salamanca Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cattaraugus County was issued at December 29 at 10:09PM EST

Salamanca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salamanca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Salamanca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,440,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC