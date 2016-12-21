Parents Outraged Over Alleged Hatchimal Toy Fails
Brittany Baker, of Salamanca, New York, purchased a Hatchimal -- an egg-shaped toy that is meant to "hatch" a high-tech stuffed animal -- for her 4-year-old daughter for Christmas . She claims the Hatchimal will not hatch.
