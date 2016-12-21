City Should Stop Contracting With Slumlords, Councilman Says After Tragedy

A South Bronx councilman wants the city's Department of Homeless Services to stop contracting with notorious landlords to help prevent tragedies like the recent deaths of two young girls fatally burned by a malfunctioning radiator. Councilman Rafael Salamanca , who represents the district where 1-year-old Scylee Vayoh Ambrose and 2-year-old Ibanez Ambrose were burned to death after a broken radiator filled their room with hot steam, proposed a suite of bills in response to the tragedy outside of the victims' apartment building at 720 Hunts Point Ave. on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.