Salamanca Residents Charged After Tas...

Salamanca Residents Charged After Task Force Drug Bust

Nov 18, 2016 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Shortly before 6 a.m., Paul Johnson and Brenda Ackley, both of 53 Jefferson St. lower apartment, were taken into custody following a lengthy investigation by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.

