Woman found dead in Saginaw died of natural causes, police say
A 52-year-old woman who was found dead outside on Saginaw's South Side died of natural causes, according to Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were dispatched to an area on East near Youmans about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, for a report of a dead body.
