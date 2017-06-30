Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy begins pollinator plot cleanup project
If you are in Saginaw at any point the rest of the year, you may see people from the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy clearing tall grass and garbage from pollinator plots for its new project. The Bay City organization kicked off its pollinator project Thursday, June 29, at the 1400 block of Atwater Street in Saginaw.
