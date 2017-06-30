Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy begins...

Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy begins pollinator plot cleanup project

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: MLive.com

If you are in Saginaw at any point the rest of the year, you may see people from the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy clearing tall grass and garbage from pollinator plots for its new project. The Bay City organization kicked off its pollinator project Thursday, June 29, at the 1400 block of Atwater Street in Saginaw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undocumented immigrant deported 3 times pleads ... Jun 24 spytheweb 1
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... (Nov '16) May '17 Frogface Kate 10
News Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr... May '17 American 5
the music thread (Mar '12) May '17 Musikologist 23
Morel mushrooms May '17 Tazz5411 1
Keith Harvey May '17 HD_Hater 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr '17 lol 616
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,584 • Total comments across all topics: 282,220,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC