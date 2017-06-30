Michigan man arrested after Hopkinton I-89 crash sends 2 to Concord Hospital NEW
State police have arrested a man from Saginaw, Mich., after a crash Monday morning on Interstate 89 in Hopkinton sent two people to Concord Hospital. Police said a white 2017 Mazda CX-7 struck a black 2003 Dodge Durango, sending the Dodge off the roadway and into a tree.
