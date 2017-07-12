Man who wasn't hired for HR job suing city for racial discrimination
A finalist who was not hired for a human resources director job in Bay City is suing the city, alleging he didn't get the job because he is black. Saginaw resident Dreyon Wynn, represented by Victor Mastromarco Jr., filed the racial discrimination case in federal court Thursday, June 22. The Bay City Commission is slated to receive the lawsuit and refer it to the city's insurance provider, the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority, at its meeting Wednesday, July 5. "If you don't believe racism is alive and well, I'm telling you that it is," Mastromarco said.
