Man who wasn't hired for HR job suing...

Man who wasn't hired for HR job suing city for racial discrimination

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: MLive.com

A finalist who was not hired for a human resources director job in Bay City is suing the city, alleging he didn't get the job because he is black. Saginaw resident Dreyon Wynn, represented by Victor Mastromarco Jr., filed the racial discrimination case in federal court Thursday, June 22. The Bay City Commission is slated to receive the lawsuit and refer it to the city's insurance provider, the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority, at its meeting Wednesday, July 5. "If you don't believe racism is alive and well, I'm telling you that it is," Mastromarco said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undocumented immigrant deported 3 times pleads ... Jun 24 spytheweb 1
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... (Nov '16) May '17 Frogface Kate 10
News Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr... May '17 American 5
the music thread (Mar '12) May '17 Musikologist 23
Morel mushrooms May '17 Tazz5411 1
Keith Harvey May '17 HD_Hater 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr '17 lol 616
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,764 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC