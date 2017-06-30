Fireworks highlight Fourth of July festivities in Saginaw

The Saginaw fireworks didn't begin until after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, but they were preceded with fun and excitement all day long on Ojibway Island. Events put on by the Saginaw Area Fireworks started at 9:30 a.m. when the American flag was raised at the foot of the east side of the Court Street Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.