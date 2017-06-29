Wrecking ball takes out 'big part of Saginaw history'

Nobody who was asked knew the name of the building being demolished with a wrecking ball on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 28, but hundreds gathered in Morley Plaza to watch it crumble. They joined others who sat in lawn chairs, truck beds or stood in the shaded areas under trees who had been gathering since 8 a.m. "The rich guys pulled out and nothing was ever done with it," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.