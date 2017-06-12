Thompson Hine Secures Rare Pre-Trial Dismissal of Federal Criminal Indictment
Charges were also dismissed for Patrick's co-defendant, William J. Harrigan. "Justice was served when the government dropped all charges against our client," said John R. Mitchell, Patrick's lawyer.
