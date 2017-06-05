Third-grade Michigan girl gathers, de...

Third-grade Michigan girl gathers, delivers books to Saginaw hospital

Chloe Sunderman, a third-grader at Hemmeter Elementary School in Saginaw Township, with the help of 29 classmates, collected nearly 100 books to donate to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw. When Chloe was admitted to Covenant to check on side pain and a fever in April, she was able to choose a book to take home and read while she was recovering from her ailment.

