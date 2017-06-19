SVSU students work to create comfortable surgery environment for pets

Students Amen Al Abbas, of Saudi Arabia; Jonathan Claus, of Hawks; Michael Papesh, of Saginaw; and Zwe Thiha, of Myanmar; are in the development phase of creating an automated intensive care unit for Great Lakes Pet Emergencies in Carrollton Township. According to the group of electrical engineering seniors, the ICU will be a three-pet, sealed cage with oxygen sensors, temperature and air filtering controls.

