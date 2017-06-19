SVSU students work to create comfortable surgery environment for pets
Students Amen Al Abbas, of Saudi Arabia; Jonathan Claus, of Hawks; Michael Papesh, of Saginaw; and Zwe Thiha, of Myanmar; are in the development phase of creating an automated intensive care unit for Great Lakes Pet Emergencies in Carrollton Township. According to the group of electrical engineering seniors, the ICU will be a three-pet, sealed cage with oxygen sensors, temperature and air filtering controls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr...
|May '17
|American
|5
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Morel mushrooms
|May '17
|Tazz5411
|1
|Keith Harvey
|May '17
|HD_Hater
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|lol
|616
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC