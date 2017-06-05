Summer meal programs gear up for kids who need food
Text "Food" to 877-877, enter your ZIP Code and you will see nearby summer meal program sites, including the address, dates and times open and more. Those are two new ways the Meet Up and Eat Up program -- also known as the Summer Food Service Program -- uses to easily inform kids in low-income homes how to find close and free summer meal program sites.
