Source: Crime Stoppers

On July 2, 1999, Ann Martha Paetz, 23, was driving from Saginaw to Montrose Township to visit her boyfriend around 2 a.m. Her 1995 champagne Ford Contour was found on M-57, three miles west of I-75 at 2:40 a.m. A jogger discovered her body on the side of Farrand Road near Vassar Road in Thetford Township, approximately 15 miles from her abandoned vehicle.

