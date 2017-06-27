Saginaw doctor first MI gubernatorial...

Saginaw doctor first MI gubernatorial candidate to file for 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Michigan Radio

A doctor from Saginaw Township is the first candidate for governor to file petition signatures to appear on the ballot next year. Doctor Jim Hines filed more than 22,000 signatures to appear on the August 2018 Republican primary ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undocumented immigrant deported 3 times pleads ... Jun 24 spytheweb 1
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... (Nov '16) May 30 Frogface Kate 10
News Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr... May '17 American 5
the music thread (Mar '12) May '17 Musikologist 23
Morel mushrooms May '17 Tazz5411 1
Keith Harvey May '17 HD_Hater 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr '17 lol 616
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,361 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC