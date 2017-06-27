Saginaw doctor first MI gubernatorial candidate to file for 2018
A doctor from Saginaw Township is the first candidate for governor to file petition signatures to appear on the ballot next year. Doctor Jim Hines filed more than 22,000 signatures to appear on the August 2018 Republican primary ballot.
