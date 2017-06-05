Saginaw County Hall of Fame now takes nominations for 2017 election
Nominations should include a biography of up to 350 words on one page and a possible photo of the individual. The form can be sent to secretary Irene Hesinger at 320 Ardussi Street in Saginaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr...
|May 14
|American
|5
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 7
|Musikologist
|23
|Morel mushrooms
|May '17
|Tazz5411
|1
|Keith Harvey
|May '17
|HD_Hater
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|lol
|616
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC