Organization's Saginaw chapter hosts climate change presentation
Citizens' Climate Lobby, a non-partisan organization with more than 400 chapters around the world, is hosting a presentation next week on a hotly debated topic around the world. Climate Change Solutions: Bridging the Partisan Divide is occurring at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, June 27 at Zauel Memorial Library, 3100 N. Center Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant deported 3 times pleads ...
|Jun 24
|spytheweb
|1
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr...
|May '17
|American
|5
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Morel mushrooms
|May '17
|Tazz5411
|1
|Keith Harvey
|May '17
|HD_Hater
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC