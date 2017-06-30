Officials urge caution using rivers, trails after flooding

In this photo taken June 25, 2017, firefighters float a driver they just rescued from a car stuck in the flooded intersection of West Michigan and South Center in Michigan's Saginaw Township. less In this photo taken June 25, 2017, firefighters float a driver they just rescued from a car stuck in the flooded intersection of West Michigan and South Center in Michigan's Saginaw Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.