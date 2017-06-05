New mobile dental bus to reach more kids, seniors
A $200,000 grant from the Delta Dental Foundation helped the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers buy a third mobile dental bus. "They have no transportation, a lot of them can be wheelchair bound or have difficulty traveling.
