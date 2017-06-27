M-46, M-20 only ways to cross flooded...

M-46, M-20 only ways to cross flooded Tittabawassee River between Midland, Saginaw

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: MLive.com

After historic flood levels Saturday on the Tittabawassee River, police have closed off every river crossing but M-46 and M-20. From Midland to Saginaw, the closed bridges are Poseyville Road, Gordonville Road, Freeland Road, Tittabawassee Road and State Road, according to Saginaw and Midland county 911 dispatch offices.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Saginaw County was issued at June 28 at 6:15AM EDT

