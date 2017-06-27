M-46, M-20 only ways to cross flooded Tittabawassee River between Midland, Saginaw

After historic flood levels Saturday on the Tittabawassee River, police have closed off every river crossing but M-46 and M-20. From Midland to Saginaw, the closed bridges are Poseyville Road, Gordonville Road, Freeland Road, Tittabawassee Road and State Road, according to Saginaw and Midland county 911 dispatch offices.

