Judge approves deal over pay for 28,000 exotic dancers
A federal judge has approved a $6.5 million settlement in a wage dispute involving 28,000 current or former exotic dancers at a chain of clubs operating in 18 states. The class-action lawsuit accused Deja Vu-affiliated clubs of violating wage laws by treating nude or topless dancers as independent contractors who had to pay a fee to perform, instead of being treated as regular employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr...
|May '17
|American
|5
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Morel mushrooms
|May '17
|Tazz5411
|1
|Keith Harvey
|May '17
|HD_Hater
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|lol
|616
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC