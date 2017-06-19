Judge approves deal over pay for 28,000 exotic dancers

A federal judge has approved a $6.5 million settlement in a wage dispute involving 28,000 current or former exotic dancers at a chain of clubs operating in 18 states. The class-action lawsuit accused Deja Vu-affiliated clubs of violating wage laws by treating nude or topless dancers as independent contractors who had to pay a fee to perform, instead of being treated as regular employees.

