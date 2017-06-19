Here are the 8 movies shown at the 2017 Lawn Chair Film Festival
Eight movies will be shown in the parking lot at the corner of N. Hamilton Street and Ames Street in Saginaw every Sunday beginning June 18 and ending Aug. 6 for the 2017 Lawn Chair Film Festival. Concessions and chair rentals are available, but you are welcome to bring your own lawn chair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr...
|May '17
|American
|5
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Morel mushrooms
|May '17
|Tazz5411
|1
|Keith Harvey
|May '17
|HD_Hater
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|lol
|616
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC