Here are the 8 movies shown at the 2017 Lawn Chair Film Festival

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: MLive.com

Eight movies will be shown in the parking lot at the corner of N. Hamilton Street and Ames Street in Saginaw every Sunday beginning June 18 and ending Aug. 6 for the 2017 Lawn Chair Film Festival. Concessions and chair rentals are available, but you are welcome to bring your own lawn chair.

Saginaw, MI

