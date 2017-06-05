Gov. Rick Snyder signs legislation to help transform communities and...

Gov. Rick Snyder signs legislation to...

Saginaw, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today signed into law a package of bipartisan bills aimed at revitalizing communities across Michigan by allowing transformational projects to capture state sales and income taxes to redevelop challenging brownfield sites into new, vibrant developments that bring jobs and economic growth.

