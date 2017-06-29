Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments to the Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments of Luis Canales of Saginaw and JoAnn Crary of Frankenmuth to the Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant deported 3 times pleads ...
|Jun 24
|spytheweb
|1
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr...
|May '17
|American
|5
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Morel mushrooms
|May '17
|Tazz5411
|1
|Keith Harvey
|May '17
|HD_Hater
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC