Fullerton Tool Partners with Haimer

1 hr ago Read more: F&M Magazine

After signing a licensing agreement with Haimer they are now offering their end mills to the U.S. market with the Safe-Lock System. Brendt Holden, the president of Haimer USA and Patrick Curry, the president of Fullerton Tool sign the Safe-Lock license agreement, making Fullerton an official Safe-Lock Partner.

