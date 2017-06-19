Fast-moving severe storm heading thro...

Fast-moving severe storm heading through Saginaw, Genesee counties

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: MLive.com

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Saginaw and northwestern Genesee counties shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. The warning, which lasts until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, states strong winds of up to 60 mph could be present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... (Nov '16) May 30 Frogface Kate 10
News Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr... May '17 American 5
the music thread (Mar '12) May '17 Musikologist 23
Morel mushrooms May '17 Tazz5411 1
Keith Harvey May '17 HD_Hater 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr '17 lol 616
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Saginaw County was issued at June 23 at 7:55AM EDT

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC