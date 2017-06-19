Dead bugs and more violations at Sagi...

Dead bugs and more violations at Saginaw-area kitchens May 22-28

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Saginaw County Department of Public Health officials routinely inspect area restaurants, coffee shops, hospital cafeterias, churches, hotels and other places where food is served to the public. The food service inspection reports, which can be found online here , detail any health code violations that are found as well as actions taken to correct them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undocumented immigrant deported 3 times pleads ... 4 hr spytheweb 1
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... (Nov '16) May 30 Frogface Kate 10
News Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr... May '17 American 5
the music thread (Mar '12) May '17 Musikologist 23
Morel mushrooms May '17 Tazz5411 1
Keith Harvey May '17 HD_Hater 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr '17 lol 616
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Saginaw County was issued at June 24 at 6:14PM EDT

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,995,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC