Climb to the top of a turbine for a fantastic view of wind country
Walk up a few steps and through an oval-shaped door and you're inside the base of a wind turbine hundreds of feet tall in the middle of Tuscola County farmland. That massive structure, turbine No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant deported 3 times pleads ...
|Jun 24
|spytheweb
|1
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr...
|May '17
|American
|5
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Morel mushrooms
|May '17
|Tazz5411
|1
|Keith Harvey
|May '17
|HD_Hater
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC